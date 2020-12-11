Mission RCMP continue search for man last seen in their custody almost 9 months ago

Brandon Sakebow reportedly picked up intoxicated by officers on March 21; no one had seen him since

The Mission RCMP continue their search for a man who was last seen in their custody almost nine months ago.

The police issued a news release on Dec. 10, stating Brandon Sakebow’s last known sighting was on March 21. The release says the detachment’s Serious Crime Unit, in partnership with Sakebow’s family, have been searching and following up on every possible lead.

It includes a statement from Sakebow’s mother, Laurie.

“This year has been challenging as we look for answers to where Brandon may be. We want to bring Brandon home with his family where he belongs. I know someone out there knows what happened or has information on Brandon’s whereabouts and I ask they call the Mission RCMP or Crimestoppers with any information.”

Mission officers had previously stated that Sakebow’s last known location was leaving the Mission RCMP building after an overnight stay in a holding cell. He was reportedly picked up after being found intoxicated at a Dewdney dairy farm in the early-morning hours on March 21.

His cell phone, bag and clothes were found in stolen van in Mission by Abbotsford Police officers on March 24, RCMP said. They said van was stolen from Abbotsford on March 20.

Sakebow is Indigenous, 23-years old, five-feet nine-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans and a blue rain jacket.

Anyone with information, or those wishing to make anonymous complaints can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at solvecrime.ca. Mission RCMP can also be contacted directly at 604-826-7161.

Investigators from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) from Saskatchewan became involved at the family’s request after they claimed to received inconsistent communication and information regarding Sakebow’s disappearance.

Laurie said FSIN is acting as the go-between the family and investigators.

Sakebow’s family live in Saskatchewan’s Pelican Lake First Nation, and have driven over six times to B.C. to search for him.

