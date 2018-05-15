Mission RCMP confirm gun was a fake

Charges could still be filed against a man who was waving an imitation gun on May 10

Just because it’s fake, doesn’t mean it’s legal. A Mission man, known to the police, learned this the hard way last week.

On May 10, Mission RCMP were called to the area of London Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. for a report of a male allegedly yelling and waving a handgun.

A short time later, and with the assistance of witnesses, police located and arrested a suspect, in his mid-30s

After an initial investigation, the firearm was located and deemed to be an imitation handgun incapable of firing live ammunition.

Since it’s believed that the suspect was in possession of the imitation firearm while causing a disturbance, Criminal Code charges are being considered.

The investigation is ongoing.

“When a member of the community sees someone with a firearm, it can be very difficult to determine at first glance whether it’s real or fake. That’s why it’s best to use imitation firearms such as BB guns, toy guns, air soft guns and paint ball guns in a controlled environment out of view from the general public,” said Cpl. Nathan Berze of the Mission RCMP.

If anyone has any information regarding this event they are encouraged to contact the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.