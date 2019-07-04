Mission names new top cop

Inspector Stephen Corp will become the Officer-in-Charge of the Mission RCMP Detachment

The Mission RCMP has a new top cop.

The District of Mission announced on Thursday (July 4) that Inspector Stephen Corp will become the Officer-in-Charge of the Mission RCMP Detachment.

Corp will replace Inspector Annette Fellner, who announced in May that she had been appointed as the new Officer in Charge for the Coquitlam RCMP detachment.

Inspector Corp brings with him an impressive background in operational policing spanning his 29-year career.

Corp joined the RCMP out of Inuvik, NWT, and has served in three communities in Northern BC, a remote community on Vancouver Island, four postings in the Lower Mainland District and in a Federal Enforcement section in Ontario.

His duties have always been directly tied to operations including the investigation of serious crimes and drug enforcement at the municipal, national and international levels, as well as frontline policing.

He has served as a Watch Commander, Operations NCO and Detachment Commander and, most recently, provided strategic operational oversight as the Lower Mainland District Regional Duty Officer.

“I have had no greater privilege in my policing career than serving a community and our membership as a policing leader. I am thrilled to have been selected to work with the good people of Mission for the coming years,” said Corp.

Mission Mayor Pam Alexis said the District is pleased to have Stephen Corp come to Mission.

“Inspector Corp brings a wealth of experience in policing from a variety of large and small jurisdictions within British Columbia. Inspector Corp will continue the excellent work initiated by past OICs of developing relationships with community partners and improving public safety within Mission.

“I also want to recognize the excellent leadership of Staff Sergeant Steve Crawford during his tenure as Acting Officer-in-Charge,” added Alexis.

Assistant Commissioner Stephen Thatcher, Lower Mainland District Commander, said “Corp’s experience, collaborative approach to problem-solving in the community and support for all who work for, and with him, make him a great fit for his new role. I have every confidence that his enthusiasm for the policing profession and proven commitment to public service will be an asset not only to Mission Detachment but to the citizens and stakeholders it serves.”