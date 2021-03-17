Mission Library holding Zoom workshop to encourage youth reading

March 26 event to inspire reluctant readers from 3 to 4 p.m.

The Mission Library. The workshop takes place on March 26m from 3 to 4 p.m. Google Street View image.

The Mission Library is holding a special Zoom session to inspire kids to take an interest in reading.

“Let us help you find something your kid(s) will enjoy reading!” says a press release.

The workshop takes place on March 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. Expert staff will share ideas and provide the tools to help people to explore library resources – both print and digital formats – to inspire them to dive into books that interest them.

Both parents and their kids can attend the meeting, and there will be a question period.

Interested parties can register for the workshop at www.fvrl.bc.ca/events. For more information, contact the Mission Library at 604-826-6610.

RELATED: Mission author publishes young-adult novel, the first of a sci-fi trilogy

Mission City Record