Mission Library holding Zoom workshop to encourage youth reading

The Mission Library is holding a special Zoom session to inspire kids to take an interest in reading.
“Let us help you find something your kid(s) will enjoy reading!” says a press release.
The workshop takes place on March 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. Expert staff will share ideas and provide the tools to help people to explore library resources – both print and digital formats – to inspire them to dive into books that interest them.
Both parents and their kids can attend the meeting, and there will be a question period.
Interested parties can register for the workshop at www.fvrl.bc.ca/events. For more information, contact the Mission Library at 604-826-6610.