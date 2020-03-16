Mission Leisure Centre, library closed due to coronavirus

As of tomorrow, March 17, the Mission Leisure Centre and the Fraser Valley Regional Library will be closed due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

A message from Mission Mayor Pam Alexis was posted on the district Facebook Page today stating:

“We have now received instructions from both levels of government about how we can all help limit the transmission of COVID-19. Things are happening very quickly, sometimes even by the hour. We are going to do our best to keep you as informed as possible, because your safety is first and foremost for us as a Council.

“Consequently, we will be closing the Leisure Centre as of March 17th. In addition, we have heard from the Executive Director of the Fraser Valley Regional Library and the library will also be closed effective March 17th.

Tonight’s March 16) council meeting is cancelled. Staff will need some time to sort out how we engage with the public remotely so that the public, staff and Council can remain safe. I encourage everyone to take the precautions necessary to protect their health, and the health of their loved ones while still remembering that we’re all part of a greater community. We recognize that we are in unchartered territory, and that there is some fear associated with this.

“In particular, parents, please re-assure your children that we have excellent healthcare professionals in our midst, and everyone is working hard at ensuring our community’s safety. We will get through this, Mission. Stay strong.”

Mission City Record