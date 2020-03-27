Mission issues a ban on all open burning

A fire ban is now in effect in the District of Mission.

The ban was announced on the Mission Fire Rescue Service’s Facebook page. According to the releases, as cases of COVID-19 in BC continue to increase, the BC Centre for Disease Control has recommended implementing measures to reduce excess air pollution.

“There is strong evidence that exposure to air pollution increases susceptibility to respiratory viral infections by decreasing immune function,” the announcement states.

“This is an advisory to all Mission residents that the District of Mission has therefore implemented a ban on all open burning within the boundaries of the District of Mission.”

The ban is in effect today (Friday, March 27) until further notice. This ban includes recreational fire pits.

The prohibition does not include cooking stoves, barbecues, or CSA-rated or ULC-rated portable campfire apparatus using gas, propane, or briquettes, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres and used on private property.

“We thank you for your understanding and support as we work together to reduce the burden on our health care system during these unprecedented times.”

Mission City Record