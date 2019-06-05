Mission Institution’s medium security unit locked down

The Mission Institution – Medium Security Unit is currently in lockdown.

On June 4, at about 1:30 p.m., a lockdown was put in place in the medium security unit to enable staff members to conduct a search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.