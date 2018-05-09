Mission Hill to get new playground equipment

Current playground equipment at Courtenay Elementary is among the Comox Valley school district's oldest. Photo by Scott Strasser

Vernon’s Mission Hill Elementary is slated for playground upgrades.

School District 22 (Vernon) will receive $90,000 in government funding as part of the annual Playground Equipment Program announced April 8 by Premier John Horgan.

District superintendent Joe Rogers said construction will begin after consultation with Mission Hill administration and the parent advisory committee (PAC). The installation is scheduled for completion this fall.

“We are very happy with this announcement and the incoming funds,” Rogers said. “We believe outdoor play is important for child development and this new playground will play a significant role in that. We also value the work done by our parent advisory committees and believe this funding will allow them to shift their fundraising efforts to other initiatives.”

Mission Hill Elementary was selected along with 50 other schools throughout the province to receive this funding that is intended to alleviate some of the pressures on PACs.

