Two residents at Chartwell Cedarbrooke Retirement Residence have been diagnosed says Fraser Health

Mission has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, both at the Chartwell Cedarbrooke Retirement Residence on 7th Ave.

Fraser Health confirmed the cases, and one case at the Swedish Assisted Living Residence in Burnaby, earlier this afternoon (April 1).

A Fraser Health SWAT team is at each site and communication with residents and families is underway.

The residents are in self-isolation in their homes in independent living.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at Chartwell Cedarbrooke and Fraser Health is working with the staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

To prevent transmission of COVID-19, Fraser Health is ensuring staff currently working at Chartwell Cedarbrooke will not be working at any other facility.

The following measures have been implemented:

Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

Visitors have been limited to only essential visitors.

Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

Residents, families and staff are being notified.

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health will have a presence at the sites to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

