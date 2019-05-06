Mission has another contestant in the Maxim Canada Cover Girl Contest

Amanda McIntyre joins fellow Missionite Meghan Hilton and more than 100 other girls who qualified

Mission has a second contestant participating in the Maxim Canada Cover Girl Contest.

Amanda Jean McIntyre, a 2014 Mission Secondary grad, is also one of the competitors in the national contest.

She joins fellow Missionite Meghan Hilton and more than 100 other girls across Canada who are vying for the prize of a featured spread in Maxim magazine and a cash prize of $10,000.

McIntyre, who was born and raised in Mission continued her education after high school by completing her business and marketing degree at Riverside College.

“I recently graduated from Legends Academy in Abbotsford with a degree in Makeup Artistry and have studied basic Punjabi Language at UFV,” said McIntyre.

She currently works as a foreign film actress, Punjabi music video model, as well as a photography headshot and movie set makeup artist.

“I believe with social media nowadays, everyone is a model to some degree. I think it’s key to learn a skill, get yourself an education and explore different avenues that will work well alongside your modeling aspirations.”

McIntyre first took an interest in modeling when she was about 16.

“First I signed with a modeling agency and then a talent agency. There’s a lot to learn along the way, so I’m glad I started young.

“I’ve been very blessed to meet many seasoned and talented mentors on my journey and I’ve always had strong family support. I would suggest to anyone looking for a career in this Industry to start by finding yourself a reputable agent to represent and guide you.”

She decided to enter the contest for several reasons, one of which is the fact that Maxim is “such a prestigious magazine” to be associated with. She also liked the open casting call format, calling it a great opportunity.

“Maxim offers an exceptional platform to up and coming talent, it’s not often you get a chance to be featured in a prominent magazine alongside recognizable and accomplished actresses, singers and models,” said McIntyre.

While she has no expectations, McIntyre said she thinks it will be a fun experience.

“It’s been surprising to see how many of my friends and family have taken time out of their day to cast a vote to support me.”

McIntyre said her love of classic Hollywood movies helped to steer her into her current profession.

“I’m an absolute movie buff! I’ve always been such a huge fan of old Hollywood films, I’m definitely inspired by the standards and beauty of that timeless era – from Hubert de Givenchy’s styling of Audrey Hepburn to the classic makeup application on the bombshells of the Silver Screen. My love and admiration of this era has inadvertently put me on my chosen career path and I really couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

Currently in the opening round of the contest, McIntyre needs to earn enough fan votes to win her group. With 10 days to go she is sitting in first place.

If she garners enough votes to win, she moves on to the next round.

The public can visit the website and vote for her once a day for free – you do have to sign into Facebook in order to vote.

There is also an option to buy more votes with some of the proceeds going to charity.

According to the contest website “A minimum of 25% of the proceeds from the competition will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.”

To view McIntyre’s profile photos and to vote, click HERE: