Mission has 3rd highest rate of transmission in Fraser Health, according to latest BCCDC data

24 cases per 100,000 people from April 29 to May 5, District only lags behind Surrey and Abbotsford

Mission had the third highest rate of COVID transmission in the Fraser Health region from April 29 to May 5, according to a new BCCDC data release.

The District is averaging 24 new cases per 100,000 people, only lagging only behind rates in Surrey and Abbotsford.

BCCDC data comparison showing the municipal rates of infection per 100,000 people from April 29 to May 5.

While case rates are continuing to decline across B.C. health authorities, Mission’s percentage of test positivity in publicly funded tests is above the 9.2 per cent average across the province.

The Fraser Health region has the highest test positivity rate of 11 per cent; the lowest is the Vancouver Island Health Authority with 3 per cent.

The week’s data shows test positivity was on the increase in the South Mission area. The area was added to a list of high-transmission neighbourhoods on May 6.

BCCDC map showing increases and decreases in test positivity from April 28 to May 4.

Mission also has a low percentage of adults who have received their first dose of the vaccine, sitting at 21 to 40 per cent. As of May 6, 43 per cent of the adult population in B.C. have had their first shot.

BCCDC map showing percentage of adults who have received their first vaccine dose as of May 3.

New hospitalization continue to be elevated across the province but are starting to stabilize, but the number of people in hospital and critical care in Fraser Health are increasing. The majority of hospitalizations affected people over 40-years old, and the majority of fatal cases affect those over 80-years old. New deaths are stable and low.

