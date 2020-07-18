Mission Folk Music Festival goes virtual

Virtual 'Folk at Home' shows will play at 7 p.m. on July 24, 25, 26

In better times, next week would have been the Mission Folk Music Festival – but COVID-19 cancellations have claimed yet another victim.

Yet the show must go on, and organizers have created a virtual pre-recorded version dubbed “Folk at Home.”

“Each night will feature music stories, videos, and pictures featuring fond memories and engaging moments,” said Joanne McBride events manager at Fraser River Heritage Park.

So far the musical lineup includes Catherine McLellan, Dave Gunning, the Sandy Scofiled Band, Ostwelve, Double the Trouble, Raincity, Blue Moon, Marquee and Dear One (a Fraser Valley Music Award nominee).

People wishing to support the community and the future of the event can purchase Mission Folk Music Festival merchandise on the website, get a picnic-to-go from local restaurants and breweries, or directly donate through online: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/mission-folk-music-festival-society/.

