Mission firefighters to climb 48 flights of stairs in full gear

Seven Mission firefighters will be climbing 48 flights of stairs, in full gear, to help raise money for the BC Lung Association. The firefighters include (from left) Andrew Harvey, Capt. Dave Murray, Dustyn Arthurs, Graham Daignault, Casey Inglis and Richard Rosenthal. Not pictured is the seventh team member, Tyson Fitzpatrick.

Seven Mission firefighters are going to race up 48 flights of stairs in full gear to help a great cause.

On Sunday, Feb. 24, the local firefighters will participate in the BC Lung Association’s 18th annual Climb the Wall event – a stair-climb fundraiser held at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre in support of the one-in-five British Columbians who struggle with lung conditions.

“Most people who enter this event just do it; they climb the 48 flights of stairs,” said local firefighter Richard Rosenthal. “But they have a special portion of the stair climb for firefighters who climb up in full gear.”

Along with all the gear, firefighters also wear their masks and can use no more than one tank of air.

“Some of them are able to do it in remarkable time and others, like me, will be taking our time. Step by step, our only goal is to make it to the top without requiring medical assistance,” Rosenthal joked.

This is the seventh year in a row that a Mission team has participated in the event. This year’s team is made up of five firefighters from Station Two and two from Station One.

Rosenthal said that Mission has had a team participate in the fundraising event ever since a former captain passed away after a fight with lung disease.

Former Mission Fire Chief Frank Ryan passed in 2011. Ryan retired in 2009 and passed away after a short battle with cancer. He helmed the fire department for 14 years.

So far, the Mission team has raised $2,620 in donations for the 2019 event and there is still a week to go.

To make a donation in support of firefighters participating from Mission, visit stairclimb.ca and donate to Team Mission Fire & Rescue.

All event proceeds go towards much-needed lung health and air quality research, education, and lung patient support programs across the province.