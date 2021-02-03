Mission firefighters quickly douse early morning restaurant fire

Structure-fire call at Embers BBQ House came in just before 8 a.m., extinguished in 15 minutes

Mission firefighters quickly doused a restaurant fire this morning, Feb. 3.

Reports of a structure fire at Embers BBQ House came through the scanners just before 8 a.m., calling on multiple stations to respond. The crew from the first fire truck on scene were able to get the flames under control before the second truck had arrived.

Smoke was seen rising out of the building’s roof rent, but no flames were visible from the street. Firefighters dragged a fire hose around the back of the building to target the fire inside.