Mission firefighters battle garage blaze

Building, on Rolley Lake Street, will have to be destroyed

Mission Fire Rescue Service is still on scene of a fire on Rolley Lake Street near Berg Ave.

At about 5 p.m. today (Tuesday, March 20) firefighters responded to a call of a building with visible smoke and flames.

Firefighters from Hall #2 were first on scene and found the building, a three-bay garage, fully-involved.

All three station were called out to the scene, as well as tender trucks from the Maple Ridge Fire Department.

The building could not be saved.

“It is being destroyed as we speak,” said Mission assistant fire chief Norm MacLeod.

“We are unable to make entry to extinguish the fire, so an excavator is on scene to help us get to the fire.”

He expects firefighters to remain on scene until at least 11 p.m.

No cause has yet to be determined.