Mission Fire Rescue continues to investigate cause of blaze

Fire took place Thursday morning directly across from Fire Hall 1 on Seventh Avenue

The cause of an early morning fire – that took place Thursday on Seventh Avenue, across from Fire Hall 1 – is still under investigation.

Acting fire chief Norm MacLeod said the call came in shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday (April 25) morning. Crews at the hall responded immediately and began to fight the fire.

“The fire was primarily in the carport and it was extending up into the roof,” said MacLeod. “When the crew initially arrived, there was visible smoke and flames and reports of people being trapped.”

That information proved to be incorrect as all seven resident of the structure had exited safely. The home is a duplex, which MacLeod said had been split into four areas.

“So it moved from being a rescue operation to fire suppression. We were quickly able to contain the fire.”

Two families were able to return to their homes, on the west side of the building, while the family on the other side, could not.

“The building is uninhabitable at this time,” said MacLeod adding that because the fire got into the roof, the fire “compromised the trusses and the structure of the roof.”

The investigation into a cause of the blaze is ongoing.

“Police were on scene, but fire was leading the investigation. At this time, we still have to conduct some interviews with the occupants. That piece of the puzzle is still missing.”

At this point, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Fighting a fire so close to a fire hall is a rare experience, although MacLeod said it has happened before, a few years ago.

“They are difficult when they are that close because the crews don’t have a lot of time to get a mindset, to start thinking about planning and what they are going to do. It’s just right there in front of them.”

MacLeod said crews did a great job getting the blaze under control.