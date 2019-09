No cause has yet been determined for the fire, which began on Sunday morning

Mission Fire Rescue Service is on scene at a house blaze on Third Avenue. / Submitted Photo

The fire was reported at about 9:55 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 1) morning.

Fire crews arrived on scene and were able to quickly knock down the blaze and get it under control.

Fire fighters are still on scene at the home, located on the 335000-block of Third Avenue. No cause has been determined yet as the investigation is just beginning.