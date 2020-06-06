Mission Farmers Market re-opens for the season

Sellers and buyers are keeping a safe distance from one another

The Mission Farmers Market has re-opened for the season.

Around 10 vendors have set up shop in the Welton Common parking lot, located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Welton Street.

Public health notices and reminders are posted up around the parking lot, and sellers and buyers are keeping a safe distance from one another.

“We were happy to hear that BC’s Public Health Officer has declared farmer’s markets in BC an essential service,” the board of the outdoor market said in a written statement in late May. “As a result, it is important to note that all farmer’s markets are having to comply with additional hygienic practices, such as hand washing stations and physical distancing to help ensure protection for patrons.”

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Oct. 3.

The Mission City Farmer’s Market has also recently set up an online/ virtual market, available for all vendors that are interested in signing on, to display and offer products for sale.

More information on the virtual market is available on MCFM website at missioncityfarmersmarket.com.

Mission City Record