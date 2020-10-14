Mission event planned to memorial those lost to opioid epidemic

Moms Stop the Harm Memorial photo shoot will take place on Oct. 17 in front of Mission rail bridge

An Oct. 17 event on the banks of the Fraser River in Mission will memorialize people who have lost their lives to the opioid health crisis.

The Moms Stop the Harm Memorial photo shoot will take place in the Mission Harbour area in front of the historic Mission rail bridge. The event is open to everyone.

“Moms Stop The Harm is gathering community together to memorialize our loved ones, in a way that we hope can bring awareness to BC’s other epidemic – the opioid health emergency that is affecting families across the province,” reads a news release from the advocacy group.

“Recent statistics show that 1 in 10 families are affected by substance use, and with fatalities on the rise due to the toxicity of the illicit market we want to bring attention to the fact that this is not just an inner city problem but an issue that is hitting families hard here in the Fraser Region.”

Attending family members can share their stories, work towards ending the stigma around drug use and educating others.

Organizers are asking people to register on Eventbrite in accordance with proper COVID-19 health protocols. Hand sanitizer will be on site, and while masks are not mandatory, they are highly recommend.

