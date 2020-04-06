Mission developers donate $10,ooo, challenge others to donate as well

Local developers Gary Toor and Jason Tiegen have worked together on many projects, but their latest plan is to help raise money for those in need in Mission.

Toor and Tiegen have donated $10,000 to Mission Community Services and its food centre and want to challenge other local businesses to give what they can in an attempt to raise a total of $20,000.

According to Tiegen its was Toor’s daughter, Jordyne, that came up with the idea.

“It was a couple of weeks back and I think her heart is for helping the community. I think Gary and mine are too, but sometimes we need the younger people to give us a little spur on,” explained Tiegen.

Toor agreed, adding that his daughter reminded them how good the community had been to them, and they should give something back.

“We’ve been developing in this community for a long time and the community has been wonderful. This is a time of need and there’s a lot of people out there in desperate need, so we thought this would be a good time to donate,” said Toor.

While the generous donation of $10,000 will help a lot of people, the two men are hoping to raise event more.

“These are desperate times for a lot of people and we encourage other business owners in Mission to please come out and donate and help out in any way that you can. Whether it’s $5 or $10 there’s no number on it. Any donation will help,” said Toor.

They are hoping people will rally around the idea.

Michelle Puffer, the executive director for Mission Community Services said the donation could not come at a better time, especially for the food centre.

“Our food centre has gone through food a lot quicker than we normally do and that’s because we are seeing people access the service that weren’t a few weeks back,” said Puffer.

While the food centre had taken steps to change the way they distribute the food, in order to enforce social distancing, they then realized that with so many people being laid off, the need for food increased.

“Every single day we are seeing an increase. It’s a very different situation.”

She called the donation a “huge blessing” because they can now go directly to the grocery store and buy the items they need for the food centre, rather than relying on donations.

