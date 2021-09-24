The official community plan (OCP) for the area encourages “creativity needed to integrate multi-unit developments into a community traditionally dominated by single-family neighbourhoods.” Photo from council report.

Mission council moves forward 69-unit townhouse development

2.7-acre, 5-lot development on Cherry Avenue moves goes to public hearing

An application for a 69-unit townhouse development will go forward to public hearing, Mission council unanimously voted on Sept. 20.

The 2.7-acre development comprises five lots in the 33100 Block of Cherry Avenue in the Cedar Valley neighbourhood, bordering Nottam Street to the west.

The site is currently developed with single-family homes, with more single-family homes to the south and north. Two northern properties have been earmarked for future park space, to which the developer has agreed to build a pedestrian walkway.

Properties to the east and west are designated as multi-unit residential, with other development applications currently pending.

The official community plan (OCP) for the area encourages “creativity needed to integrate multi-unit developments into a community traditionally dominated by single-family neighbourhoods.”

A reduced setback has been proposed along Cherry Avenue to match the setbacks on Nottam Street for a more cohesive streetscape, with better visibility from the units, according to staff’s report.

Each unit would have a two-car garage, providing up to 138 stalls; 15 visitor stalls would be provided for the development.

The site is located 310 metres from Griner Park, and adjacent to a transit stop.

The development, while consistent with the OCP, requires a zoning amendment. Prior to any change, a public hearing will take place, engineering requirements need to be satisfied, and community amenity contributions will be collected.

The developer has offered $2,815 per new unit to the city’s amenity reserves.

A date for a public hearing has yet to be determined, and notices will be sent to all neighbours within 152 metres of the site.

A significant amount of trees will need to be removed, and the developer has agreed to plant 60 replacement trees on site.

The 2.7-acre development is comprised of five lots in the 33100 Block of Cherry Avenue, bordering Nottam Street in the Cedar Valley neighbourhood. Photo from council report.

