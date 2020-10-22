Mission council approves $300,000 for recreational biking pump track

The District of Mission will be getting a pump track for the community’s youth and biking enthusiasts.

On Oct 19, council approved $300,000 towards the new amenity, after Coun. Mark Davies brought a proposal from the Fraser Valley Mountain Biking Association (FVMBA) back to city hall for re-consideration.

FVMBA asked for a skills park at the Mission Leisure Centre, and suggested a number of parks for a possible pump track – such as Tunbridge Common, the Leisure Centre, Mission Rotary Sports Park and Fraser River Heritage Park – but failed to get the support needed for approval on Oct. 5.

Davies said that the District is very financially solvent with an annual surplus of over $18 million. He said council continues to approve development sites, which will inevitably bring families and the need for more amenities.

“Today for example, we approved five three-storey apartment buildings … [with] 289 dwelling units in those apartments,” Davis said. “I didn’t seek reconsideration on the [proposal] because I changed my mind, its because I didn’t think we went far enough.

“This type of park is exactly what we need to bring new people to this community.”

While and exact location of the pump track has yet to be decided upon, council decided to allocate $300,000 from the Community Amenity Reserve for the project.

Coun. Jag Gill said the need for such a project is already there, he was moved by a letter-writing campaign organized by the United Way to get youth to send their thoughts to councillors.

“We have so many homes, and so many people are asking for this … Lets do it right,” Gill said. “I think we need to think long-term, spend a few extra dollars.”

Using Tumbridge Common as the location of the pump track was an idea suggested by acting Mayor Carol Hamilton because its current under-utilization in an already under-serviced neighbourhood.

Coun. Ken Herar also recommend that a skills park for the Mission Leisure Centre be added as a 2021 budgetary item.

The skills park would cost up to $100,000, in the estimations of FVMBA’s proposal.

The proposal said the Leisure Centre is located on a bus route, adjacent to future bike lanes on 7th Ave, has ample parking, washrooms and staff on site in the event of issues or first aid requirements.

RELATED: Massive new six-building complex planned for development in Mission

Mission City Record