Mission Chamber holds virtual all-candidates meeting tonight

People living in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding have a chance tonight to listen to the five candidates vying for the MP seat.

An online all-candidates meeting takes place tonight (Sept. 8) at 6:30 p.m.

The Mission Chamber of Commerce is hosting the virtual event live on the chamber’s Facebook page as well as the website at www.missionchamber.bc.ca.

Everyone is invited to take part in the Federal Election debate. The candidates will be answering questions from the panel and questions sent in by the public.

The all candidates meeting is sponsored by the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board and the Mission Record.

MMFC candidates include: Nicole Bellay (Green), Geet Grewal (Liberal), Tyler Niles (PPC), Lynn Perrin (NDP) and Brad Vis (Conservative).