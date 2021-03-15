Mission awards $1.4 million contract for Mission Waterfront Revitalization Masterplan

02 Planning & Design, a Canadian-based company, will focus on the waterfront for the next 18 months

The District of Mission has awarded a $1.4 million contract for the Mission Waterfront Revitalization Masterplan to 02 Planning & Design, a Canadian-based company that will bring together a consortium of expertise including urban designers, planners, architects, engineers, and land economists focused on the waterfront for the next 18 months.

According to an official press release sent out by the district on Monday (March 15) morning, 02 Planning & Design will work alongside district staff and council, stakeholders, landowners, all levels of government, and the community to create a land-use plan for a “sustainable, connected, and prosperous waterfront that will be enjoyed by residents for generations to come.”

The release states this phase in the waterfront revitalization project “will bring life to the vision outlined in the Official Community Plan (OCP), identifying this important part of our community as a hub of activities, residences, industry, and commerce supporting a resilient and complete community. “

The Masterplan will address the many constraints including flood protection, road and highway infrastructure, utilities, contaminated land, and water and sewer services, unlocking the development potential of this area.

“This is an exciting time for our community, as together we embark on a comprehensive action plan to shape the future of the Mission Waterfront,” said acting Mayor Ken Herar, “At the end of the 18 months we will have a land-use plan that is grounded in market and financial realities that will provide certainty for both the landowners and developers.”

According to the district, the community can expect plenty of opportunities to have their say as the project progresses, with a full communication and engagement strategy being developed that will explore several options for the future of the waterfront, culminating in landowners, residents and stakeholders helping determine the preferred option.

“Each plan will be mindful of job creation and taxation benefits, residential, industrial, commercial, and recreational spaces, all set to take advantage of the stunning backdrop and public access to the Fraser River,” the release says.

For more information, visit engage.mission.ca. For more on O2 Planning & Design, visit o2design.com.

