Mission asks public for feedback on proposed Tree Management Bylaw

Currently, tree removal and cutting can take place without a permit

The public is invited to give their feedback on a proposed Tree Management Bylaw that would better support District-wide responsible tree removal and overall management of Mission’s tree canopy for the long-term benefits of the community.

“As Mission grows, it’s critical that we work together toward a livable community and plan responsibly for our future,” said Mayor Pam Alexis.

“We’ve long heard from residents that they want to see more control over tree removal throughout the District in order to keep Mission green because trees are a vital part of their lives here.”

While the District currently has a Tree Bylaw, it is limited to only the Silverdale area and active land development applications, meaning that elsewhere in Mission tree removal and cutting can take place without a permit.

To safely gather public feedback during the COVID-19 crisis, an online survey is now available at engage.mission.ca and hardcopies or assistance in other languages is available by contacting municipal hall.

The survey seeks to assess the degree residents, businesses and community stakeholders agree with the proposed bylaw’s:

Tree coverage objectives;

Permit requirements;

Replacement trees and replanting requirements;

Enforcement, fines, fees and penalties.

Consultation is open from now until Oct. 16.

All comments received during this period will be considered for the revision of the draft Tree Management Bylaw, and staff will present the revised bylaw to Council for the first three readings sometime in November.

Mission City Record