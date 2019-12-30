Mission approves grants to help local organizations

Many groups, events could struggle without financial assistance

Mission council has approved a long list of grants and fees for service. / File Photo

At the final Mission council meeting of 2019, held in December, a long list of grants and fees for service were approved for the 2020 year.

2020 Community Enhancement Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Greater Vancouver Youth Unlimited – $6,000

Hope Central (New Heights Community Church) – $12,000

Joy Vox Community Choir Society – $500

Mission Alano Club – $10,000

Mission Artists Association – $1,000

Mission City Farmers’ Market Society – $3,500

Mission Community Services Society (Food Security Program) – $3,000

Mission Community Services Society (Seniors Connection Program) – $5.000

Mission Friends of the Library – $1,000

Mission Genealogy Club – $500

Mission Health Care Auxiliary Society – $3,000

Mission Hospice Society – $4,000

Mission Literacy in Motion – $4,00

Mission Minor Lacrosse – $1,000

Mission Sports Council – $3,000

Opening Nite Theatre Society – $5,000

Optimist Club of Mission – $2,100

Steelhead Community Association – $2,500

Valley Singers – $500

A special event grant of $1,200 was awarded to the Serenata Singers.

In addition to the above grants, council also approved Community Event Grants to the following organizations.

Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival Society (FV Bald Eagle Festival) – $3,500

Mission Community Services Society (Diwali Festival of Lights) – $2,000

Mission Downtown Business Association (MissionFest) – $3,500

Mission Folk Music Festival Society (Community Celebration Evening) – $3,000

Mission Literacy in Motion Association (Riot of Reading and Family Night) – $3,000

Mission Marlins Swim Club (Mission Marlins Annual Swim Meet) – $1,500

Mission Seniors’ Centre Association (Mission Seniors’ Week) – $2,200

Stave Falls Community Association (Family & Friends Celebration) – $1,000

Royal Canadian Legion – Branch #57 (Remembrance Day) – $5,000

Mission Arts Council (Fraser Valley Children’s Festival) – $5,000

Finally, council also approved the 2020 Fee for Service agreements. These agreements are for a three-year term with a two per cent increase in years two and three.