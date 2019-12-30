Mission council has approved a long list of grants and fees for service. / File Photo

Mission approves grants to help local organizations

Many groups, events could struggle without financial assistance

  • Dec. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

At the final Mission council meeting of 2019, held in December, a long list of grants and fees for service were approved for the 2020 year.

2020 Community Enhancement Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

  • Greater Vancouver Youth Unlimited – $6,000
  • Hope Central (New Heights Community Church) – $12,000
  • Joy Vox Community Choir Society – $500
  • Mission Alano Club – $10,000
  • Mission Artists Association – $1,000
  • Mission City Farmers’ Market Society – $3,500
  • Mission Community Services Society (Food Security Program) – $3,000
  • Mission Community Services Society (Seniors Connection Program) – $5.000
  • Mission Friends of the Library – $1,000
  • Mission Genealogy Club – $500
  • Mission Health Care Auxiliary Society – $3,000
  • Mission Hospice Society – $4,000
  • Mission Literacy in Motion – $4,00
  • Mission Minor Lacrosse – $1,000
  • Mission Sports Council – $3,000
  • Opening Nite Theatre Society – $5,000
  • Optimist Club of Mission – $2,100
  • Steelhead Community Association – $2,500
  • Valley Singers – $500

A special event grant of $1,200 was awarded to the Serenata Singers.

In addition to the above grants, council also approved Community Event Grants to the following organizations.

  • Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival Society (FV Bald Eagle Festival) – $3,500
  • Mission Community Services Society (Diwali Festival of Lights) – $2,000
  • Mission Downtown Business Association (MissionFest) – $3,500
  • Mission Folk Music Festival Society (Community Celebration Evening) – $3,000
  • Mission Literacy in Motion Association (Riot of Reading and Family Night) – $3,000
  • Mission Marlins Swim Club (Mission Marlins Annual Swim Meet) – $1,500
  • Mission Seniors’ Centre Association (Mission Seniors’ Week) – $2,200
  • Stave Falls Community Association (Family & Friends Celebration) – $1,000
  • Royal Canadian Legion – Branch #57 (Remembrance Day) – $5,000
  • Mission Arts Council (Fraser Valley Children’s Festival) – $5,000

Finally, council also approved the 2020 Fee for Service agreements. These agreements are for a three-year term with a two per cent increase in years two and three.

  • Fraser Valley Humane Society – $$26,200
  • Greater Vancouver Youth Unlimited – $23,700
  • Lifetime Learning Centre Society – $9,261
  • Mission Arts Council – $27,000
  • Mission Association for Seniors’ Housing – $3,000
  • Mission District Historical Society – $77,000
  • Mission Environmental Stewardship Society – $35,000
  • Mission Search & Rescue (in-kind) – $4,737.

