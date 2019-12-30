Mission approves grants to help local organizations

At the final Mission council meeting of 2019, held in December, a long list of grants and fees for service were approved for the 2020 year.
2020 Community Enhancement Grants were awarded to the following organizations:
- Greater Vancouver Youth Unlimited – $6,000
- Hope Central (New Heights Community Church) – $12,000
- Joy Vox Community Choir Society – $500
- Mission Alano Club – $10,000
- Mission Artists Association – $1,000
- Mission City Farmers’ Market Society – $3,500
- Mission Community Services Society (Food Security Program) – $3,000
- Mission Community Services Society (Seniors Connection Program) – $5.000
- Mission Friends of the Library – $1,000
- Mission Genealogy Club – $500
- Mission Health Care Auxiliary Society – $3,000
- Mission Hospice Society – $4,000
- Mission Literacy in Motion – $4,00
- Mission Minor Lacrosse – $1,000
- Mission Sports Council – $3,000
- Opening Nite Theatre Society – $5,000
- Optimist Club of Mission – $2,100
- Steelhead Community Association – $2,500
- Valley Singers – $500
A special event grant of $1,200 was awarded to the Serenata Singers.
In addition to the above grants, council also approved Community Event Grants to the following organizations.
- Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival Society (FV Bald Eagle Festival) – $3,500
- Mission Community Services Society (Diwali Festival of Lights) – $2,000
- Mission Downtown Business Association (MissionFest) – $3,500
- Mission Folk Music Festival Society (Community Celebration Evening) – $3,000
- Mission Literacy in Motion Association (Riot of Reading and Family Night) – $3,000
- Mission Marlins Swim Club (Mission Marlins Annual Swim Meet) – $1,500
- Mission Seniors’ Centre Association (Mission Seniors’ Week) – $2,200
- Stave Falls Community Association (Family & Friends Celebration) – $1,000
- Royal Canadian Legion – Branch #57 (Remembrance Day) – $5,000
- Mission Arts Council (Fraser Valley Children’s Festival) – $5,000
Finally, council also approved the 2020 Fee for Service agreements. These agreements are for a three-year term with a two per cent increase in years two and three.
- Fraser Valley Humane Society – $$26,200
- Greater Vancouver Youth Unlimited – $23,700
- Lifetime Learning Centre Society – $9,261
- Mission Arts Council – $27,000
- Mission Association for Seniors’ Housing – $3,000
- Mission District Historical Society – $77,000
- Mission Environmental Stewardship Society – $35,000
- Mission Search & Rescue (in-kind) – $4,737.