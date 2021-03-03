Myron Wiebe is one of 14 Canadian cadets who will perform virtually with the Commonwealth Day Cadet Band Concert. / Submitted Photo

Mission air cadet to perform virtually with cadets from around the world for Commonwealth Day

Myron Wiebe and 14 other Canadian cadets selected based on excellence in cadet music program

  • Mar. 3, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A flight sergeant with Mission’s Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron will soon perform with other cadets from around the world in celebration of Commonwealth Day

Myron Wiebe is one of 14 Canadian cadets who will perform virtually with the Commonwealth Day Cadet Band Concert, joining youth from the United Kingdom, Australia to play three pieces of music on March 8. The cadets were selected based on their excellence under the cadet music program.

Wiebe plays the alto saxophone.

The concert can be viewed from the British Columbia Cadets Facebook page at 4 p.m. The songs being played include the traditional hymn “The Crown that Fadeth Not,” Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” and the “March of the Cobblers” by Bob Barratt.

PHOTOS: Mission’s 521 Aurora Air Cadets Squadron held its 68th annual ceremonial review

Mission City Record

Previous story
MLA Andrew Mercier praises new Langley rainbow crosswalk
Next story
Fresh snow at Omineca Ski Club

Just Posted

Most Read