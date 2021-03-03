Mission air cadet to perform virtually with cadets from around the world for Commonwealth Day

Myron Wiebe is one of 14 Canadian cadets who will perform virtually with the Commonwealth Day Cadet Band Concert. / Submitted Photo

A flight sergeant with Mission’s Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron will soon perform with other cadets from around the world in celebration of Commonwealth Day

Myron Wiebe is one of 14 Canadian cadets who will perform virtually with the Commonwealth Day Cadet Band Concert, joining youth from the United Kingdom, Australia to play three pieces of music on March 8. The cadets were selected based on their excellence under the cadet music program.

Wiebe plays the alto saxophone.

The concert can be viewed from the British Columbia Cadets Facebook page at 4 p.m. The songs being played include the traditional hymn “The Crown that Fadeth Not,” Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” and the “March of the Cobblers” by Bob Barratt.

