Mission 7-Eleven robbed

Mission RCMP are investigating a robbery that took place at the 7-Eleven on Lougheed Highway on Saturday.

Mission RCMP are searching for a suspect who robbed a local convenience store on Saturday morning.

According to an RCMP press release, police responded to a call on April 14 at about 11 a.m. A robbery had taken place at the 7-Eleven store located at 32081 Lougheed Highway.

An unknown man entered the store wearing a dark green hooded sweat shirt, black pants, brown running shoes, fluorescent green and black gloves along with a black paintball mask.

The suspect presented what appeared to be a small firearm and left the store with a handful of cash.

No one was physically injured.

The investigation is ongoing and the Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information on this incident can contact Mission RCMP at 604 826-7161 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).