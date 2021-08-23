Missing woman who planned to hitchhike across the country may still be in Nanaimo

Police hope the public can help locate a 36-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 17. (Photo submitted)

Shannon Lettington, 36, of Nanaimo, was last seen Aug. 14

Police are looking for a woman who said she was planning to hitchhike across the country, but who might not have left Vancouver Island.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate 36-year-old Shannon Lettington of Nanaimo who was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 14. Lettington’s family reported her missing to the Nanaimo RCMP on Aug. 17.

Lettington told her family that she was planning on hitchhiking to Ontario.

“Since that time, her immediate family have been unable to contact her and are concerned for her safety and well-being,” noted a police press release.

RCMP say investigators have reason to believe Lettington is still on Vancouver Island.

She is white, 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-30946.

