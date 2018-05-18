Ashton Creek resident Lisa Ruigrok is missing. (RCMP image)

Missing woman sought

Ashton Creek resident's disappearance concerning

  • May. 18, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Ashton Creek resident.

Lisa Ruigrok remains missing, despite several leads and possible sightings that RCMP have followed up on.

“Police are very concerned for Lisa Ruigrok’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” reports Const. Kelly Brett.

She is described as a Caucasian female, 52 years old, 5 ft 5 in (165 cm) with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are asking if anyone has seen Ruigrok or may know of her whereabouts, they are urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Vineyard cougar attack could be second one of the month in the area
Next story
Barriere Wellhead Protection Committee members hit the streets

Just Posted

Okanagan hockey tournament gives back to the next generation

  • 13 hours ago

 

Missing woman sought

  • 13 hours ago

 

COLUMN: Event finale at Sikh Temple

  • 13 hours ago

 

Wiens gets Gators going

 

Most Read