Missing woman last seen Saturday

The Comox Valley RCMP is requesting the public's assistance to locate a missing Courtenay resident. Mary Malboeuf was reported missing on Tuesday, April 2, but she has not been seen since Saturday, March 30. She was last seen in Courtenay.

Malboeuf is a 48-year-old Indigenous woman. She stands about 5’3″ and weighs about 140 pounds.

If you see Malboeuf, or know where she may be, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca