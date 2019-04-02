Missing woman last seen in South Surrey

Police are asking for help locating Lynn Currie

Police say Lynn Currie was last seen in the 1800-block of 160 Street. (Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a woman last seen early this afternoon (Tuesday) in the 1800-block of 160 Street in South Surrey.

According to a news release, Lynn Currie left a home in the area at approximately 1 p.m., with a black bicycle.

“Police and family are concerned for her well-being,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News.

Currie, 34, is described as half Indigenous, half Caucasian, with long, dark, curly hair. She is five-foot-six, with a heavy build, and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Currie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Quote file 2019-46394