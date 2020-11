RCMP thank public for help in finding woman

According to Campbell River RCMP, the woman first reported missing to the Sayward RCMP on Nov. 2, 2020 has been located.

RCMP stated that the woman was found on Nov. 5. The Campbell River RCMP, Sayward RCMP and the missing woman’s family would like to thank everyone for their assistance and concern. No further details were provided.

