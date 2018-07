A missing West Kelowna woman has been found.

Brittany Martel lives in West Kelowna, however she was last known to be in Surrey, June 22 around 12 p.m. It’s believed Martel was planning to hitchhike to the Northwest Territories, according to the RCMP.

She last had contact with her family June 14.

The West Kelowna RCMP confirmed the 27-year-old is safe and sound.

