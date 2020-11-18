Missing West Kelowna woman found safe

Renee Boyd had been missing since Nov. 9, 2020

The West Kelowna RCMP have confirmed missing West Kelowna resident Renee Boyd has been found safe and sound.

Boyd had last seen Nov. 9, 2020 before being found in the evening of Nov. 17.

West Kelowna RCMP thank the public for their assistance.

