The RCMP said the girl is safe and sound

Kelowna RCMP announced that they have located a missing West Kelowna teen early on Tuesday, March 16.

Nevaeh French-Prince, 13, was last seen on March 13 and was reported missing soon after. Her family reported that she was last seen in the 1500-block of Banks Road in Kelowna.

But police said on March 16 that French-Prince had been located safe and sound, and thanks the public for its assistance.

READ: RCMP searching for missing 13-year-old West Kelowna girl

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News