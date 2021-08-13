MISSING: Victoria police searching for 58-year-old last seen in Burnside neighbourhood

Clifford Armitage, last seen Aug. 8 on Ellice Street

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing man Clifford Armitage, who was last seen in the 500-block of Ellice Street Aug. 8. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are searching for a high-risk missing man who hasn’t been seen since Aug. 8.

Clifford Armitage is described as a 58-year-old Caucasian man with short, dark brown hair and a receding hairline. He is 5’8″ and has a heavy build.

VicPD says it’s strange for Armitage to be missing and that he was last seen in the 500-block of Ellice Street.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

