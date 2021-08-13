Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing man Clifford Armitage, who was last seen in the 500-block of Ellice Street Aug. 8. (Courtesy VicPD)

MISSING: Victoria police searching for 58-year-old last seen in Burnside neighbourhood

Clifford Armitage, last seen Aug. 8 on Ellice Street

  • Aug. 13, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria police are searching for a high-risk missing man who hasn’t been seen since Aug. 8.

Clifford Armitage is described as a 58-year-old Caucasian man with short, dark brown hair and a receding hairline. He is 5’8″ and has a heavy build.

VicPD says it’s strange for Armitage to be missing and that he was last seen in the 500-block of Ellice Street.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Homelessness grant will see City of Victoria reimbursed for added police shifts

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News

Previous story
Evacuation order issued due to McKay Creek wildfire
Next story
Fishing trip turns to mayday call after boat founders off island near Nanaimo

Just Posted