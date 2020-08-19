David Chikite, 31, was last seen Aug. 10. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police. (Courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: Victoria police looking for missing 31-year-old man

David Chikite was last seen Aug. 10

  • Aug. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate 31-year-old David Chikite.

Chikite was last seen Aug. 10 and police want to locate him to ensure he is safe.

Chikite is described as a 31-year-old Indigenous man with brown hair, brown eyes and a scruffy goatee. He stands five-foot-four and weighs roughly 125 lbs, with a slim build.

Anyone with information on Chikite’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News

Previous story
2 motorcycle crashes spur warning from Shawnigan Lake RCMP
Next story
Penticton woman pedalling from Burnaby to Calgary makes Vernon stop

Just Posted

Most Read