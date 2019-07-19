MISSING: Victoria police looking for ‘high-risk’ missing woman Clarissa Adamick

Adamick was last seen on July 12 and may be in the downtown Victoria area

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in tracking down a missing Victoria woman.

Clarissa Adamick is a 25-year old Caucasian woman standing five feet, nine inches tall and weighing approximately 180 lbs. She has brown hair and two different coloured eyes, one blue and one brown.

Adamick was last seen on July 12, and was reported missing on July 18.

Police and Adamick’s family are very concerned for her well-being. Police say that while there are no indications of immediate dangers, several factors have led officers to treat her file as a “high-risk” missing person.

Adamick may be in the downtown Victoria area.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911.

