MISSING: VicPD seeks high-risk Indigenous woman missing more than a week

Serene Cook, 38, last seen May 6 in downtown Victoria

Victoria police are looking for Serene Cook after she was last seen in downtown Victoria on May 6. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are calling for the public’s help locating Serene Cook, an Indigenous missing woman last seen May 6.

According to an alert issued by VicPD on Friday (May 14), patrol officers are working to locate the 38-year-old woman who was last spotted in downtown Victoria to ensure her safety.

Cook is said to stand 5’5″ and weigh about 140 pounds. Police described her as having brown eyes and brown hair shaved short.

Anyone who spots Cook is asked to call 911 and those with information on her possible whereabouts can contact VicPD at (250) 995-7654 extension 1. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Have you seen high-risk missing woman Serene Cook? Described as: Indigenous, 38 yrs, shaved brown hair, brown eyes. 5'5'', 140 lbs, slim build. Last seen in downtown Victoria on May 6th. Please share & help us locate. https://t.co/R3VcPvKwKL pic.twitter.com/B04XEAujju — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 15, 2021

