MISSING: VicPD seeks high-risk Indigenous woman missing more than a week

Serene Cook, 38, last seen May 6 in downtown Victoria

  • May. 15, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Victoria police are calling for the public’s help locating Serene Cook, an Indigenous missing woman last seen May 6.

According to an alert issued by VicPD on Friday (May 14), patrol officers are working to locate the 38-year-old woman who was last spotted in downtown Victoria to ensure her safety.

Cook is said to stand 5’5″ and weigh about 140 pounds. Police described her as having brown eyes and brown hair shaved short.

Anyone who spots Cook is asked to call 911 and those with information on her possible whereabouts can contact VicPD at (250) 995-7654 extension 1. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

