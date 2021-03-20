MISSING: VicPD seek public’s help locating for high-risk missing woman

Crystal Ross, 38, last seen in Victoria March 12

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing woman, Crystal Ross, who was last seen on March 12. (Photo courtesy VicPD)

A missing woman considered to be at high risk has the Victoria police calling on the public to help locate her.

Officers are trying to find Crystal Ross, 38, who was last seen in the city on March 12.

She is described as a brown-eyed Caucasian woman with brown, shoulder-length hair, 5’6″ tall and a “heavy build,” according to police.

Anyone who spots Ross is asked to call 911. To report information about where she may be, call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

