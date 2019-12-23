Victoria Police are searching for missing 84-year old Mavis D'Andrade, who was last seen near Tillicum Road Bridge around 1 p.m. on Monday. (Courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: VicPD looking for missing ‘high-risk’ 84-year-old woman

Woman with cognitive impairment last seen near Tillicum Road Bridge on Monday

Victoria Police are asking the public to help locate Mavis D’Andrade, a high-risk missing 84-year-old.

Mavis is described as a Black woman standing five feet, five inches tall with a medium build, weighing about 135lbs.

She has thin short grey hair and may be carrying a black purse and wearing black capri-style pants and a black sweater.

Mavis suffers from cognitive impairment. Both her family and officers are deeply concerned for her well-being and are asking the public to keep an eye out for her.

Mavis was last seen in Vic West in an area near the Tillicum Road bridge at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

If you see Mavis D’Andrade, or have information about her, call 911.

