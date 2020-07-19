MISSING: VicPD continues search for high-risk 34-year-old woman

Victoria police officers are continuing their search for high-risk missing woman last seen over three weeks ago.
They describe Amanda Williams last seen on June 24 as a 34-year-old Indigenous woman with short black hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-three with a slim build.
Williams has a tattoo on her right arm that says “God loves you,” and a tattoo on her right wrist reading “God loves you.”
Police say she often frequents the 1900-block of Douglas Street, as well as the Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue area. While no information points to Amanda being in immediate danger, police consider the circumstances under which she has gone missing as high-risk.
Anyone who see Amanda Williams should call 911 immediately. Members of the public with any information about her whereabouts are asked to call 250-995-7654 and press 1 to speak with the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
