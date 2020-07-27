Missing Terrace man found deceased

Circumstances not suspicious, RCMP say

Tyler Montague, 36, went missing from Terrace and has now been found deceased. The situation is not considered suspicious, RCMP say. (Photo courtesy Pauline Montague)

A man missing from Terrace has been found deceased.

Tyler Montague, 36, was reported missing July 2.

“Police and family are concerned for his well-being,” a Terrace RCMP press release stated at the time.

His family posted to Facebook July 13 saying he had been found deceased the day before, July 12.

RCMP have confirmed he was found near New Aiyansh and the situation is not considered suspicious, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, media relations officer for North District RCMP.

A Facebook page created by family in Montague’s memory invited family and friends to share memories on July 24, Montague’s birthday.

