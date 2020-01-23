MISSING TEEN: Williams Lake RCMP ask public’s help in finding Angel Emile

Emile was last seen on Windmill Crescent in Williams Lake Jan. 16

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old female, who was last seen Jan. 16 in the lakecity.

Angel Emile is described as a 16-year-old Indigenous female, four-foot-10 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair, wearing a grey and black jacket and black leggings.

She was last seen on Windmill Crescent in Williams Lake.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police received a missing persons report on Friday. Jan. 17 at 11:56 p.m.

Byron said if anyone has any information about Angel Emile or where she may be, please contact the Williams Lake detachment at 250-392-6211 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-8477.

