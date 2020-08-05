Missing teen who went to Langley mall last seen in Mission

Mother says 17-year-old is diabetic and doesn't have his insulin

Quinlan Hogan Niessen, 17, was last seen in Mission and Langley on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2020 (RCMP)Quinlan Hogan Niessen was last seen in Mission on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2020 (RCMP)

Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate Quinlan Hogan Niessen.

A police statement said Niessen was last seen on Tuesday Aug. 4th, 2020 in Mission.

He was wearing a red and gray t-shirt, Champion sweater, and dark blue jeans.

Niessen was described as a 17-year-old Caucasian male, 5′ 5″, 170 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

An online request for help from his mother said the teen was a “type 1 diabetic and needs his insulin ASAP.”

She said Niessen went missing after he went to the Langley Mall to see a friend, and last spoke to her around 2:24 p.m. that day.

“We are not from here so he might be lost,” the post said.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley Advance Times