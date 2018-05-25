Missing teen reportedly spotted in Northwest

The Prince George RCMP are appealing to Northwest residents to be on the lookout for a teenager now missing for three weeks.

On Friday, May 4, the RCMP received a report of a missing person, 16 year old Colten Therrin Fleury of Prince George. Colten was last seen at his residence on May 3.

There have been unconfirmed sightings of Fleury in the New Hazelton area and Prince Rupert.

Police say they have undertaken extensive efforts throughout Northern B.C. to find him, but without success.

Fleury has not had any contact with friends and does not have a cell phone. Although there have been no signs of foul play, this is very unusual behavior and has family, friends and police concerned for his safety.

Colten Fleury is described as:

· First Nations male

· 173 cm (5’8″)

· 54 kg (120 lbs)

· Brown eyes

· Short brown hair

Fleury was last seen wearing a red hoodie and jeans. He is not associated to any vehicle.

If you have any information about Colten Therrin Fleury or where he might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

