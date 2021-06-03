Missing teen girl last seen in Surrey’s Green Timbers area on May 11

Surrey RCMP are looking for help to locate Surrey teen Hailey McClelland.

The 17-year old girl was reported missing back on May 12, when she did not return home.

“She was last seen the previous afternoon leaving a residence in the 8800-block of 141A Street,” the police department said in a news release Thursday (June 3).

“It is not out of character for McClelland to go missing, however it is unusual for her to stay out of contact for this amount of time. Police are concerned for McClelland’s well-being due to the length of time she has been out of contact.”

Hailey is described as a Caucasian female, 5’5, 126lbs., with blonde medium-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a Coral hoodie, black tights and a backpack.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

Surrey Now Leader