MISSING: Sidney man Jean Cyr last seen on April 27

55-year-old man was last seen leaving Tsehum Harbour on his scooter

Missing Sidney man Jean Cyr was last seen on April 27 leaving the Tsehum Harbour on Resthaven Drive in Sidney. (Photo courtesy of Sidney/ North Saanich RCMP)

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Jean Cyr, a missing Sidney man.

Cyr, who goes by JF, was last seen on at 8 p.m. on April 27 when he was leaving Tsehum Harbour, on Resthaven Drive, in Sidney on his scooter. Police says his scooter was located at a bus stop in Sidney.

Cyr is described as a 55-year-old Caucasian man, 5’9″ and 165 pounds with short, curly, dark brown hair with gray on the sides. He also has a “salt and pepper” moustache and beard. Cyr was last seen wearing beige pants and a light brown work jacket.

Anyone with information on Cyr’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

