Missing Sidney man Jean Cyr was last seen on April 27 leaving the Tsehum Harbour on Resthaven Drive in Sidney. (Photo courtesy of Sidney/ North Saanich RCMP)

MISSING: Sidney man Jean Cyr last seen on April 27

55-year-old man was last seen leaving Tsehum Harbour on his scooter

  • Apr. 30, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Jean Cyr, a missing Sidney man.

Cyr, who goes by JF, was last seen on at 8 p.m. on April 27 when he was leaving Tsehum Harbour, on Resthaven Drive, in Sidney on his scooter. Police says his scooter was located at a bus stop in Sidney.

Cyr is described as a 55-year-old Caucasian man, 5’9″ and 165 pounds with short, curly, dark brown hair with gray on the sides. He also has a “salt and pepper” moustache and beard. Cyr was last seen wearing beige pants and a light brown work jacket.

Anyone with information on Cyr’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

