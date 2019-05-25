Missing Shuswap teen found safe

The teen was found by searchers at 4:30 a.m. on May 25

The teen was found approximately five kilometers south of the Silver Creek fire hall. (Google maps)

After being missing for five hours a male teen has been found safe.

On May 23, Shuswap Search and Rescue was called at 10:50 p.m. to report a missing 15-year-old boy five kilometers south of the Silver Creek fire hall.

Eleven members of the Shuswap Search and Rescue team searched until the boy was found at 4:30 a.m. on May 24. According to an email from search manager John Schut, this task was made more difficult by the teen evading detection by the searchers.

The teen had been last seen at 2:00 p.m. Friday in the surrounding area.

